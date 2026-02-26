Thursday meeting to discuss Lincoln County cleanup efforts from December storms

LIBBY — Lincoln County officials will hold a public meeting on Thursday night, focusing on winter storm recovery efforts.

Lincoln County was rocked by flooding and major windstorms in December, leaving behind millions of dollars in cleanup work.

Lincoln County Disaster and Emergency Services, along with Montana DES and state and federal partners, will be on hand to answer questions regarding recovery assistance and resources.

The meeting is open to all community members and starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Libby on East Spruce Street.