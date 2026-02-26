Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Thursday meeting to discuss Lincoln County cleanup efforts from December storms

Officials will be on hand to answer questions regarding recovery assistance and resources.
Libby Bridge
MTN News file
Flying high above Lincoln County paints a clear picture of just how much damage was done by extreme weather events in December of 2025.
Libby Bridge
Posted

LIBBY — Lincoln County officials will hold a public meeting on Thursday night, focusing on winter storm recovery efforts.

Lincoln County was rocked by flooding and major windstorms in December, leaving behind millions of dollars in cleanup work.

Lincoln County Disaster and Emergency Services, along with Montana DES and state and federal partners, will be on hand to answer questions regarding recovery assistance and resources.

The meeting is open to all community members and starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Libby on East Spruce Street.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader