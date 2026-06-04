POLSON — A Polson business is taking the stress out of dinnertime for local families.

Marsha Russell owns Thyme to Savor in Polson. She started the meal prep service for local families and then her own household.

"I started prepping for my family. I have six kids and a husband, and I would prep on Sundays and have food for the week," Russell said.

The business runs on an online ordering model. Customers order the week before from a preplanned menu on the Thyme to Savor website, choosing from meals like egg roll in a bowl, sweet Asian-glazed chicken and overnight oats. Everything is ready the following Wednesday for pickup. Customers who do not preorder can also stop in and grab items to go.

"The original idea for this was the online ordering," Russell said. "I hand make and hand do everything."

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Thyme to Savor in Polson makes meal prep easier for locals

Jamie Baumann orders from Thyme to Savor every week. She says the service has been a relief for her family's busy schedule with sports and school.

"It's been awesome and super helpful," Baumann said. "After dinner, there's no cleanup, so we're playing outside. It takes away a lot of the hassle and the time."

Russell preps hundreds of items each week at a nearby commercial kitchen, sourcing vegetables from local farmers and meat from area distributors whenever possible. She then sells the finished meals out of her storefront.

As the business grows, Russell says she has bigger plans.

"I eventually would like to have my own space that has it all, but for now I'm just excited about the summer and everyone's excitement about it. I'm kind of overwhelmed by how excited people are," Russell said.

You can place an order or find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. The editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.