U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Mission Valley for SKC graduation

PABLO - A Cabinet-level official from the Biden Administration will be in the Mission Valley for the second time in a month, with the U.S. Secretary of Education set to speak at the graduation ceremony for Salish Kootenai College.

United States Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will be meeting with leaders of the college and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and participating in the graduation ceremonies and speaking during commencement.

Elsie Arntzen, Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the "State of Montana is grateful that the federal government recognizes the unique cultural heritage of our great state." In a prepared statement, she also thanked the "education community for preparing and putting our Montana students first."

Dr. Cardona was sworn in as the 12th Secretary of Education last March, after serving as the Commissioner of Education in Connecticut. He has experience as an educator, and principal, prior to moving into administrative positions.

The SKC graduation starts at 11 am on Saturday, and has been moved indoors because of rain in the forecast.

Two weeks ago, the school was the site of celebrations marking the restoration of The Bison Range, which was attended by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

