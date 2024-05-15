Watch Now
US Forest Service investing over $5M to help wood products market in Montana

Officials hope the investments will help the wood products economy, improve forest habitat and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires
More than $5 million is being invested to increase wood processing facilities and improve the wood products market in Montana.
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 15, 2024
HELENA — The U.S. Forest Service is investing more than $5 million to increase wood processing facilities and improve the wood products market in Montana.

The money will fund projects such as sawmill refurbishment, firewood processing operations, post and pole production, laminated timber manufacturing, and sustainable construction materials.

Officials hope these investments will bolster the wood products economy, improve forest habitat and health — while also reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
The investments are part of a broader $73 million nationwide investment which is aimed at supporting the wood products economy.

The money comes after two long-time wood products operations shut down in Western Montana — Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seeley Lake and Roseburg Forest Products in Missoula.

