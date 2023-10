POLSON — Authorities have released the name of a man who died in an Oct. 13, 2023, camper-trailer fire in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 63-year-old Steven L. Rosenbaum of Pablo died in the fire.

Rosenbaum’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula and the cause of death remains under investigation.

Sheriff Bell says the cause of the fire also remains under investigation, but it does not appear that foul play was involved.