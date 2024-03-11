Voters to decide future of public libraries in Lincoln County

LIBBY — The Lincoln County Commission has decided to let voters determine the future of libraries as they face funding issues.

Commissioners passed a resolution during a special meeting on Monday, March 11, 2024, to put the library initiative to become a library district on the ballot in June.

If the voters of Lincoln County vote for the library to become a district, it means the libraries will no longer be funded by the county.

If the initiative fails, the library will be looking at massive cutbacks and possible branch closures.