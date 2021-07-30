Water emergency continuing in Polson

POLSON — The Water Emergency that was declared by the City of Polson remains in effect.

All unnecessary use of water – including watering of residential and commercial lawns as well as the unnecessary use of municipal water – is still prohibited.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece notes the municipal water system continues to recover from critically low tanks and water reserves.

The water levels are being monitored several times a day and the Public Works Department is also accelerating the performance of routine maintenance tasks to assure maximum productivity,” Meece stated.

He added city officials are “working closely with local car wash establishments to balance their water consumption with the need to remain at least partially open for economic reasons.”

Commercial car wash businesses are currently allowed to have two bays up and running with full operations expected to be allowed on Monday ot Tuesday.

Meece also said that if current trends hold a return to odd/even lawn watering may return early next week. Meanwhile, residents are being strongly encouraged to conserve water as much as possible.

Additional information can be found by calling (406) 883-8201 or clicking here.

