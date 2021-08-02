Water Emergency lifted in Polson

POLSON — The Water Emergency in Polson has been lifted however, some restrictions will remain in place.

Polson City Manager Ed Meece said Monday morning that there will be a return to odd/even street address watering of residential and commercial lawns – to a maximum of 2/10 inch or one total hour, sunset to sunrise.

Underground watering systems should be adjusted by an irrigation provider, if necessary, to assure compliance with these requirements.

Meece said in a news release that “all residents and commercial establishments are cautioned against the unnecessary use of municipal water.”

The Public Works Department continues to monitor tank and reserve levels to ensure the municipal water system has adequate water supply for fire protection and effective operation.

Meece added, “the City is moving quickly to implement the approval of MT-DEQ for temporary connection of Well #8; adding new water capacity and reserve”.

“The City of Polson appreciates the cooperation of our citizens, and business community, in managing our water resources during the Summer of 2021,” Meece stated.

All City of Polson water customers are encouraged to conserve water as much as possible. For more information call (406) 883-8201 or click here.