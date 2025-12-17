MISSOULA — Severe winds are expected to hit Western Montana. We have some tips so you do not get blown away.

High winds can knock down trees and power lines. Before the storm, it is a good idea to prepare for strong gusts and power outages.

Ways to get through windy weather

Outside, you can prepare by moving potential hazards, like outdoor furniture. Inside, the National Weather Service and power companies recommend gathering supplies and charging cell phones and devices.

Flashlights, extra batteries, water, non-perishable foods, blankets, first-aid supplies and emergency radios are all good to have on-hand.

During windstorms, gusts can bring down power lines, power poles, trees and even people. If you can, stay inside during severe weather.

If you have to go outside or drive, the National Weather Service suggests trying to get to a sturdy building. If you cannot make it to a building, avoid hazards, like downed power lines or falling debris.

