Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

West Central Montana Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning

A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Western Montana through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Avalanche Danger
MTN News
Avalanche Danger
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Western Montana through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued the warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, and Seeley Lake mountains above 5,500 feet, as well as for all elevations around Lolo Pass.

A strong storm has created dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The Center cautions that natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

"It will be possible to remotely trigger avalanches from below, above, or to the side. Avalanches may connect across terrain features, creating large and destructive avalanches," the warning states.

Click here for additional information from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.

RELATED COVERAGE: Dangerous avalanche conditions in Northwest Montana

Dangerous avalanche conditions in northwest Montana

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader