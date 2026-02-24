West Central Montana Avalanche Center issues backcountry avalanche warning

MISSOULA — A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Western Montana through 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued the warning for the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, and Seeley Lake mountains above 5,500 feet, as well as for all elevations around Lolo Pass.

A strong storm has created dangerous avalanche conditions and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The Center cautions that natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

"It will be possible to remotely trigger avalanches from below, above, or to the side. Avalanches may connect across terrain features, creating large and destructive avalanches," the warning states.

Click here for additional information from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center.

