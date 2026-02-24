Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

An avalanche warning has been issued across mountain ranges in northwest Montana as heavy snowfall rates and wind-drifted snow creates dangerous conditions. Flathead Avalanche Center Director Blase Reardon is encouraging people to stay away from the backcountry until conditions improve, noting that both natural and human-caused avalanches are being triggered. (Read the full story)

A Missoulian is one of only nine people on the planet to hold the title of National Geographic Explorer at Large. Ami Vitale has worked in 110 countries, spent a decade as a war photographer and founded the nonprofit Vital Impacts — which has raised $3.7 million for conservation organizations around the globe. (Read the full story)

A Columbia Falls man is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening two victims with a sword and a firearm before barricading himself inside a home on 3rd Avenue West, prompting a SWAT response on Saturday. The 54-year-old suspect was eventually taken into custody and has been booked on two counts of assault with a weapon and resisting arrest. (Read the full story)