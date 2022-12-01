Watch Now
West Central Montana Avalanche Center issues special bulletin

West Central Montana Avalanche Center
The West Central Montana Avalanche Center issued a special bulletin on Dec. 1, 2022.
Posted at 9:07 AM, Dec 01, 2022
MISSOULA - The West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued a special bulletin as the snow continues to fall across Western Montana.

The Center notes that dangerous avalanche conditions exist and the hazard level will rise with continued snowfall on Thursday.

Human-triggered avalanches are likely, and remotely triggering an avalanche from below, beside, and above slopes is possible.

People planning to recreate in the backcountry are being advised to avoid avalanche terrain and stick to slopes under 30º.

The Flathead Avalanche Center issued a similar bulletin on Wednesday.

The latest from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center can be found at https://missoulaavalanche.org/.

