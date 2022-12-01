Flathead Avalanche Center issues special avalanche bulletin

KALISPELL - The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin due to snow accumulations and snowmobile season opening on Thursday.

Dangerous avalanche conditions may develop in terrain above 5,000 feet in the Whitefish, Apgar, Swan, and Flathead ranges, as well as in the southern Glacier National Park area.

People with plans to recreate should make sure to check conditions, plan ahead for any outings and have a communication plan in place.

Additionally travel on or below slopes steeper than about 30 degrees should be avoided. Shooting cracks, whumpfing sounds, and natural avalanches are clear signs of danger.

Recreators should also be sure to carry safety equipment survival gear, a transceiver, a shovel and a probe while in the backcountry.