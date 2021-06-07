Western MT road construction projects in full swing

MISSOULA — It’s road construction season in Western Montana and the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has several projects scheduled.

MDT officials say travelers should anticipate detours, delays, and some lane closures and are encouraged to plan for additional travel time.

Work is continuing on projects like the Higgins Avenue Bridge and concrete rehabilitation on Reserve Street.

Meanwhile, new projects will be starting up including work to stabilize the roadway on Pulp Mill Road west of Missoula as well as pavement preservation work between Missoula and Bonner.

MDT also reports a new project on US Highway 93 between the Wye and Evaro Hill, which will be launching this summer.

In the East Missoula area, construction on Old Montana 200 will resume for a short time, along with roadwork on Speedway Avenue and Deer Creek Road near Canyon River.

Bridgework on I-90 between Bonner and the Van Buren Street exit will continue this summer as well.

“We are looking at a very busy season with many of these projects,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen.

“Spring is winding down, which means that our crews are ramping up and construction is about to be in full swing," Vosen added.

According to MDT, the projects will help to handle Missoula’s growing population and increased traffic volumes while also preventing future costly maintenance.

Click here to view a list of all roadwork projects in the Missoula area.

