Women in the Wilderness group builds community and confidence on the trails of the Bitterroot Valley

Women in the Bitterroot Valley are lacing up their boots and hitting the trails, some for the first time in their lives, through a local group called Women in the Wilderness.

Nancy Brown founded the group in 2016. It serves as a hiking group for experienced hikers and those who have never hiked a day in their lives.

"I was approaching retirement and I knew that I wanted to spend more time in the outdoors, and so I realized at that point that there were a lot of women who did not want to hike by themselves and so I started a class with Corvallis Adult Education called Women in the Wilderness where we learned outdoor skills," Brown said.

The group gathers for exercise, friendship, and a chance to get outside. On a chilly Saturday morning, the women hiked into Bass Creek, a popular trail where the creek is roaring. Along the way, they pause for pictures and education about local wildlife.

"A friend told me about it and I was looking for a group to hike with in the Bitterroots, so what better way to learn the trails and be with a wonderful group of women? They want to hike. They want to explore new areas. They're very welcoming, which is nice for new people," Dee Winter said.

"It changes all the time when you do a new trail or the same trail - nothing's ever the same. You might see wildlife. We heard wolves the other day. Just exciting things that happen when you're on the trail," Winter said.

Brown puts out a "wanderings list" each week with multiple hikes at different levels.

Women in The Wilderness

"I started a thing called Quiet Trails warm cups for those who don't want to go very far, who can't go very far, and we just maybe take an hour, go a mile or two, sit and have a warm cup and breathe in the air," Brown said.

"I think everybody does it for their own reasons. Some are out there to gain skills. Some are out there to make friends. Some are out there just to spend more time in nature. I think the three main things we have going for us is we build confidence. We have community, and there's a connection to nature," Brown said.

"I like to be one with nature. It's my happy place. I just come out here and I find myself hiking and I find myself smiling, like just walking by myself and I'm like, oh my gosh, I'm smiling from ear to ear," Amy Liddle said.

"I was really into forest bathing - not literally bathing, but the Japanese forest bathing and just spending a lot of time in the woods. It's very like-minded people who like to be on our public lands and like to go out and see what we can see," Marcy Colyer said.

Women in the Wilderness is active all year, offering snowshoeing and kayaking in addition to hiking. Those interested can contact Brown through the Women in the Wilderness Facebook page to get on her email list.

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