Whitefish landmark Grouse Mountain Lodge begins transformation into Hotel Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Grouse Mountain Lodge, a staple of the Whitefish community since 1984, is being transformed into Hotel Whitefish, signaling a new chapter for the property.

Hospitality company Pursuit acquired the property in 2011, and the renovation is now underway, touching nearly every part of the lodge.

Ryan Tomm, Grouse Mountain Lodge general manager, said the project is about more than just updating rooms.

"Every hotel needs to renovate and upgrade their rooms and facilities at some point, but this is much more than just updating our rooms. It's a transformation and really bringing us into the next chapter of Hotel Whitefish," Tomm said.

New guest rooms are already open, with pool and sauna upgrades coming this summer and a new event center under construction. Phase two of the renovation is set to begin in October with its own upgrades.

"We're wrapping up phase one right now. The room renovation for half of the hotel is fully complete and open. The events pavilion is opening in mid-August, and that is just about complete. Phase two will start in October, and that will carry us through with half of the hotel still open and functioning, and the other half including the restaurant being open in summer of 2027," Tomm said.

The property will remain open as Grouse Mountain Lodge throughout the renovation. For decades, families have gathered at the lodge, and Pursuit says honoring that legacy is central to the transformation.

"I mentioned that holding on to parts of the past and the culture as well is really important to us, but this next chapter is really an elevation of hospitality. We're elevating our services, all of our offerings and amenities as well and helping people build new memories on top of the old ones they've already been having here," Tomm said.

Hotel Whitefish is expected to be fully open in 2027, offering guests a completely new experience.