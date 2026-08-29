Woman dies in Florence house fire despite rescue efforts

FLORENCE — A woman is dead after a house fire on Iowa Street in Florence.

Firefighters responded Thursday night after reports of someone trapped inside a home. Crews arrived at approximately 8:54 p.m. to find smoke coming from the house.

Two firefighters entered the burning building and found a woman inside a bedroom that was on fire. They pulled her from the home and gave her medical treatment at the scene. She did not survive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames in the bedroom. Several other local fire departments assisted in controlling the blaze, including Three Mile Fire District, Stevensville Rural Fire and Missoula Rural Fire.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.

The Florence Rural Fire District is sending condolences to the family.

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