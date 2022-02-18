Audiences Can Vote For Favorite Film And Cheer-Worthy Movie Moment For This Year’s Oscars

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to give audiences a voice and make history by allowing fans to vote in this year’s Oscars. And not only does voting for your favorite film or cheer-worthy movie moment let you have a say in determining the best movies of the year, but it also gives you a chance to watch the ceremony live and in person.

The Academy announced the new initiative on Feb. 14 with a Twitter post.

“Make movie history this year with #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment,” The Academy tweeted. “Head to oscarsfanfavorite.com for more information.”

You can vote for any movie as a fan favorite by simply going to the appropriate website URL, writing it in and providing a name, email address and state of residence. Pick a favorite moment by uploading an image or a video to the site. You can also enter by posting on Twitter. The winners will be announced at the Academy Awards ceremony.

In fact, you can vote up to 20 times per day until March 3, 2022. And by voting, you are automatically entered to win prizes. Those who submit a cheer-worthy movie moment can win one of five packages that include a year of free movie tickets and streaming services. If you enter the favorite film sweepstakes, you could get a trip to the 95th Oscars in 2023, where you could potentially present an award.

There are two ways to vote, as explained in this tweet.

“Vote up to 20 times per day until 3/3 by tweeting your movie pick with #OscarsFanFavorite & #Sweepstakes or by visiting oscarsfanfavorite.com,” tweeted The Academy.

Vote for your to favorite movie of 2021 for a chance to win a trip to the 95th #Oscars in 2023. Vote up to 20 times per day until 3/3 by tweeting your movie pick with #OscarsFanFavorite & #Sweepstakes or by visiting https://t.co/HjaTjZfexf. pic.twitter.com/rsu45WkxXh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 14, 2022

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, the Academy’s digital marketing VP, said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly. “The Oscars are an opportunity to bring people around the world together through their shared movie love, and through these activations social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

To vote for your fan favorite pick or your favorite movie moment, or to read the official contest rules and find out more information, go to www.oscarsfanfavorite.com. The 94th Academy Awards takes place Sunday, March 27, and the ceremony airs on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. Get information on how to watch it for free using an over-the-air digital antenna.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.