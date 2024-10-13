An afternoon of poetry coming to Missoula

MISSOULA — Four poets — all from Montana and some of whom are former poet laureates— are hosting a live reading in Missoula on Sunday.

The event, co-sponsored by the Montana Book Festival, will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery Distillery.

Poets Mark Gibbons, Sheryl Noethe, David E. Thomas, and Marc Beaudin will read about a variety of topics; how seemingly mundane day-to-day living is full of depth, experiences in and out of the state, and much more.

It’ll be an afternoon of insight and may inspire anyone who attends to bring out their inner poet.

“The idea that you could [write poetry]. And you could do it for the rest of your life and you could be in any kind of condition or any location and you can do this," Poet Mark Gibbons shared. "That’s like freedom that you’ve got. And nobody can take that away. That’s the beauty of poetry.”

Reading begins at 3:30 p.m. and people can stick around to chat or write after all is said and done.