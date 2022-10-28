Annual haunted house returns to University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - The University of Montana’s annual haunted house in Brantly Hall will be returning to campus on Friday night and Saturday.

According to legend, the spirit of a young woman who died in 1929 haunts UM’s Brantly Hall, a former girls’ residence hall. Many people have reported sightings and strange experiences within the century-old building.

The haunted house — hosted by the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders — will feature a five-to-seven-minute walk in the Brantly Hall basement complete with a blackout section, multiple jump-scares, as well as goodies for those who complete the course.

The cost is $5 per person, $8 per couple, and $30 for groups of five to seven people. The event is cash only. The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.