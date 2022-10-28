Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Annual haunted house returns to University of Montana campus

UM Haunted House
University of Montana
The University of Montana’s annual haunted house in Brantly Hall is returning on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
UM Haunted House
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:39:33-04

MISSOULA - The University of Montana’s annual haunted house in Brantly Hall will be returning to campus on Friday night and Saturday.

According to legend, the spirit of a young woman who died in 1929 haunts UM’s Brantly Hall, a former girls’ residence hall. Many people have reported sightings and strange experiences within the century-old building.

The haunted house — hosted by the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders — will feature a five-to-seven-minute walk in the Brantly Hall basement complete with a blackout section, multiple jump-scares, as well as goodies for those who complete the course.
The cost is $5 per person, $8 per couple, and $30 for groups of five to seven people. The event is cash only. The haunted house will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App