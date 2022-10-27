Out and About: Halloween events in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Join Pinspiration Missoula for their first annual Boo Bash on Saturday at 10 a.m. During the fun, two-hour party, your ghouls and goblins will enjoy some spooky-themed Halloween crafts. These include a pumpkin-painted canvas, spooky Rice Krispie treats and a drink. Tickets are $35.

Head over to the Big Sky Brewery on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the 2022 matchstick ski/snowboard movie "Anywhere from Here". This is a Benefit for the Missoula Freestyle Team. There will be food, beer, and candy.

Keep up with the Halloween activities by going to the Halloween Costume Party with 406 at the Sunrise Saloon. The event begins at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be prizes for the top three costumes.