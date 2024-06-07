Country music star Tyler Childers announces August show in Whitefish

Country music star Tyler Childers has announced a second show in Montana for this upcoming summer.

Via his social media and website, Childers announced that he will perform in Whitefish on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Big Mountain Ranch.

"Outriders & Tyler Childers present a cultural benefit event for the Blackfeet Tribe," the announcement said. "We are thrilled to welcome Tyler Childers back to Big Mountain Ranch for a fundraiser to benefit the Blackfeet Tribe. Join us for this all-ages event on Sunday, August 4th, alongside Tyler Childers and Vincent Neil Emerson, plus Indian Relay Races—a traditional, fast-paced, and daring horse racing competition rooted in the history of Native American tribes."

Tickets to the event will go on sale next Wednesday, June 12 at noon. For more information, click here.

Childers will also perform this summer in Missoula on Aug. 24 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as part of his Mule Pull '24 tour in a show that is nearly sold out. He will be joined by frequent Missoula visitor Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

Childers, a Kentucky native, is a multi-time Grammy nominee whose music is described as a mix of neotraditional country, bluegrass, and folk.