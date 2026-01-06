HELENA — As we enter the new year, it’s the perfect opportunity for younger kids to stay engaged with hands-on learning, with plenty of options at Exploration Works.

Exploration Works is introducing two new programs, KinderQuest and Atom Academy, adding to their many programs promoting STEM learning for younger kids.

Watch to learn more about what's happening at Exploration Works:

ExplorationWorks adds new programs for younger kids in Helena

“There is so much that goes on in those little brains, and those years, and we're really excited to support that with our own special, unique brand of hands-on learning,” said Sara O’Reilly, ExplorationWorks program director.

KinderQuest will run as an after-school program for ages 4 to 6, providing quality care and learning for working parents.

Evan Charney, MTN News A poster promoting ExplorationWorks new programs

There, kids can explore the museum and will have the opportunity to work on month-long projects, allowing for a more immersive learning style.

Meanwhile, the Atom Academy, launching in the fall, will be offered in a classroom setting and will be tailored as a part-time pre-k readiness program for ages 3 to 6 in the mornings.

ExplorationWorks staff say they wouldn’t be able to add these new programs without the completion of the new classroom space, allowing more families to come through the door.

“I mean, what a great thing to do and be able to see,” said deputy director Kari Gagner. We’re here to serve our community, and that’s what we're aiming to do with these new programs and new spaces.”

The classroom is ready for use with KinderQuest starting January 12, and the “anywhere room”, a virtual reality-style room, is getting its final renovations done.

Staff hope the VR room will allow for field trips from schools and better-tailored content for educators to use.

There are still plenty of spots left open in the new programs. To learn more, click here to visit the website.