Garden City BrewFest returning to Missoula after 3-year hiatus

MISSOULA - A popular downtown Missoula event is returning after being forced to the sidelines by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billed as "Montana’s original and largest beer festival," the Garden City BrewFest will take place on Saturday, May 7 in Caras Park.

The event will feature over 70 beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and wines.

The Garden City BrewFest runs from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and will feature local food trucks and live music from three Missoula-based bands.

There is no admission charge, but people interested in sampling the brews can purchase a 7-ounce commemorative glass, wristband, and four tokens for $20. Additional tokens are two for $3.

Food can be purchased from vendors including Big Dipper, Clove Cart Pizza, River City Eats, and Sa Wad Dee. The Missoula Sentinel Kiwanis will also be serving brats and chips.

Tom Catmull’s Last Resort kicks off the event at 12 p.m., followed by MudSlide Charley from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Missoula’s own Joan Zen will then take the stage at 5 p.m.

The Garden City Beer Awards, which will be judged and provided by the Zoo City Zymurgists, will be presented at around 4:30 p.m.

The Garden City BrewFest— originally called BRIW Fest — began in 1992.

Organizers note it will be the first major event to take place in the newly renovated Caras Park.

For more information, visit www.missouladowntown.com or call the Downtown Missoula Partnership at 406-543-4238.

