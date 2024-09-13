Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Grand opening celebration planned for new Rocky Mountain Gardens in Missoula

Volunteers have spent more than 700 hours over the last year planting and getting the gardens ready for the public
Rocky Mountain Gardens entrance
courtesy photo
The Rocky Mountain Gardens at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in Missoula.
Rocky Mountain Gardens entrance
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The public is invited to stop by and check out the new Rocky Mountain Gardens at the Missoula County Fairgrounds this weekend.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

People will be able to head inside and learn more about each individual garden. Kids will also be able to take part in a garden scavenger. Live music by the Night Blooming Jasmine Trio runs from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The 2.5-acre gardens feature distinct growing areas including rose, pollinator, herb, native prairie, ornamental, vegetable and waterwise gardens, as well as fruit trees and a berry orchard.

The gardens provide areas for teaching, learning and growing including an an outdoor classroom, flowering pollinator and drought-tolerant lawns.

The gardens will also feature a four-season greenhouse, a hoop house for season extension crops and shaded areas for classes.

Volunteers have spent more than 700 hours over the last year planting and getting the gardens ready for the public.

“It has been an amazing year watching the transformation of this space from what was a gravel parking lot to such a vibrant garden,” said Bryce Christiaens, director of the Department of Ecology and Extension. “We could not have done it without the amazing support of donors and volunteers, and I'm excited to see the public get to enjoy it and watch it grow.”

The opening of the gardens completes the educational spaces at the 29,000-square-foot Gerald W. Marks Exploration Center, which opened in 2023 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

The Center is home to the Missoula Conservation District, the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, Missoula County 4-H, Ecology and Extension offices and the Healthy Acres, Healthy Communities Foundation.

More local news from KPAX
Sunday Streets Missoula

Out and About

Sunday Streets returns to Missoula this weekend

MTN News
Big Sky and Flathead shake hands before the game, Missoula

Sports

Missoula Big Sky shuts out Kalispell Flathead 29-0 in Thursday matchup

Derek Joseph
Johnson Street Shelter

Missoula County

Missoula takes steps toward redeveloping Johnson Street shelter property

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Great Fish Challenge

Flathead County

Final days to donate to Flathead nonprofits through the Great Fish Challenge

Kiana Wilson
Mineral County Double Fatal Shooting

Crime and Courts

Trial for man charged in deaths at Superior bar moved to Ravalli County

MTN News
Cherry Valley

Western Montana News

Polson elementary schools start school year with new classrooms

Sean Wells

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader