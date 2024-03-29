Lots of free events across the Flathead for Easter weekend

KALISPELL — It’s Easter weekend and the Flathead has numerous free events for families to attend.

Here is a list of events this weekend.

Saturday, March 30, 2024



Exchange Station in Kalispell: Arts and crafts at 1:30 p.m., egg hunt at 3 p.m.

Kalispell Center Mall: Easter bunny pictures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Living Church (Lakeside)- Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

Bigfork Easter Egg Hunt: Egg hunt at 12 p.m. at Bigfork Elementary School

Sunday, March 31, 2024



Kalispell Church of the Nazarene: Breakfast and kids activities from 9:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Dee-O-Gee in Kalispell: Dog egg hunt

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kalispell: Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. following the 8 a.m. service

Kalispell Elks Lodge: Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Village Greens Community Center commons area

Columbia Falls Lions Club: Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at Marantette Park

