Lots of free events across the Flathead for Easter weekend

It’s Easter weekend and the Flathead has numerous free events for families to take part in.
Boulder Kiwanis hosts 40th annual Easter egg hunt
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 29, 2024
KALISPELL — It’s Easter weekend and the Flathead has numerous free events for families to attend.

Here is a list of events this weekend.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

  • Exchange Station in Kalispell: Arts and crafts at 1:30 p.m., egg hunt at 3 p.m.
  • Kalispell Center Mall: Easter bunny pictures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Living Church (Lakeside)- Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.
  • Bigfork Easter Egg Hunt: Egg hunt at 12 p.m. at Bigfork Elementary School

Sunday, March 31, 2024

  • Kalispell Church of the Nazarene: Breakfast and kids activities from 9:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
  • Dee-O-Gee in Kalispell: Dog egg hunt
  • Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kalispell: Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. following the 8 a.m. service
  • Kalispell Elks Lodge: Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Village Greens Community Center commons area
  • Columbia Falls Lions Club: Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at Marantette Park

