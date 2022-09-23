Lots to do around Missoula on UM homecoming weekend

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Missoula will be buzzing with the UM homecoming parade on Saturday morning followed by the big game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

But there are some other events also taking place.

Fresh off of the release of his one-hour special "Candy and Smiley", go and see comedian Ed Hill on Saturday at the Missoula VFW at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20

Enjoy an evening of Salsa Dancing on Saturday at p.m. Start with a free dance lesson and then dance all night to the best free Salsa music and more. The fun is happening at The Dark Horse Bar.