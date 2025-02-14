Martin City hosting annual Cabin Fever Days

MARTIN CITY — The annual Cabin Fever Days returns to Martin City this weekend to raise money for first responders in the area and to bring fun activities for all ages to the town.

The events start Friday with featured films and a buffet, The main events kick off Saturday including the world-famous barstool ski races, kids sled races, and much more .

Parking is limited in Martin City, so a shuttle service will rotate through Hungry Horse Martin City and Corum on Saturday.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Hungry Horse and Martin City volunteer fire departments, and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

A full list of events for the weekend can be found here.