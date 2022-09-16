Out & About: Birds, music and reading

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

Flathead Audubon will hold the 14th Annual Birds of Prey Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell.

This free family event will feature Kate Davis of Raptors of the Rockies, a 34-year raptor educator, photographer and artist, and author of seven books about birds of prey.

Early birders can go on guided hikes at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. while kids can head out at 10 a.m. Binoculars will be provided!

To sign up or get more information, go to www.flatheadaudubon.org

The Missoula Symphony’s 2022-2023 official season opener is this weekend at the Dennison Theatre on the University of Montana campus.

"Brothers and Sisters" features the internationally renowned violinist, Robert McDuffie, performing alongside his sister, Margery McDuffie Whatley.

The Saturday performance is at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 3 p.m.

Purchase your tickets at www.missoulasymphony.org.

Heads up bookworms!

The Montana Book Festival is taking place at various locations throughout Missoula until Sept. 18.

The event features over 50 authors and 60 separate events taking pace around downtown Missoula.

For more information and to view a schedule of events, visit www.montanabookfestival.com/.

If you have an event, you would like us to cover, you can email us at outandabout@kpax.com.

