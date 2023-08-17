Out & About: Bitterroot Celtic Games, River Street Festival, Northwest Montana Fair

It's time to start planning your weekend as we take you out and about!

The Bitterroot Celtic Games and Gathering takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the historic Daly Mansion in Hamilton. The hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be live music concerts on two stages, food and local beers and mead, piping and drumming competition, Celtic wares and highland athletic competitions are among many more fun events. Click here for general admission ticket fees and event details. A free parking shuttle from Hamilton High School starts at 8:30 on both days.

The first-ever River Street Festival and Paddle 406 paddleboard sprint race is happening in Superior on Saturday. The event is hosted by the Mineral County Rec Club and supported by the Pool in the Park group and Mineral County 4H 10X group. Proceeds will go to all three organizations. The events include paddle board races with a $800 top prize, a cornhole tournament, a vendor street, a kids splash zone and a family street dance. Click here for additional information.

With 120 years of tradition, the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo comes alive each year in August featuring three nights of PRCA Rodeo action, a huge concert, exciting carnival rides, and fabulous fair food. The fair is running through Sunday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell. Check out a list of events here.