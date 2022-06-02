Watch
Out and About

Actions

Out and About: First Friday, Pride Weekend, Star Wars at the ballpark

download.jpeg
Andres Kudacki/AP
FILE- In this June 24, 2018 file photo, revelers carry a Rainbow Flag along Fifth Avenue during the New York City Pride Parade in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
download.jpeg
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you Out and About.

Get out downtown for First Friday. Enjoy a free art walk with participating businesses starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

It's Pride Weekend here in Missoula starting Friday and running through Sunday enjoy an assortment of events put on by the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Saturday is Star Wars Night at the Paddleheads game. The team will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in support of Watson Children’s Shelter. The game starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are around $35.
If you have an event you would like us to cover, you can email us at outandabout@kpax.com.

