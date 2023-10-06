Out and About: Germanfest, Ghoul Bash, plant trees in Missoula

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

Take part in the 30th year of Germanfest on Saturday. Enjoy authentic German food, beer and music at Caras Park in downtown Missoula from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. More info at https://artsmissoula.org/events/germanfest/.

The Ghoul Bash at the Milltown Garden Patch also takes place on Saturday. There will be three bands and various circus performances, karaoke, costume contests, pumpkin smashing, bonfires and raffle prizes! It starts at 5 p.m. and offers nine hours of constant entertainment and debauchery! This is a 21 and over event with a $15 cover charge.

Help plant and protect trees in three Missoula parks on Sunday. Meet at LaFray Park at 1 p.m. Then you'll move to Elms, Lester and Bonner parks. Be sure to bring your water bottle and work gloves.