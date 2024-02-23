Out and About: Griz Dip Polar Plunge, Winter BrewFest, learn about winter plants

MISSOULA — It's time now to take you Out and About as you plan your weekend ahead.

On Saturday find out if you're brave enough to take the plunge into icy waters for the Special Olympics Griz Dip Polar Plunge. Gather your friends, family, and colleagues to make a big splash for Special Olympics Montana. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Also on Saturday, shake off the winter blues and enjoy some brews at the Winter BrewFest at Caras Park! Enjoy over 40 Montana-only beers, seltzers, and ciders, along with a wine and mimosa bar, all with a side of tunes laid down by DJ T-R-X. This is free for all to enjoy. But it costs $20 to taste the brews.

Sunday will be a fantastic time for learning and discovery for Winter Plant Discovery from Learning with Meaning. In the course, you will saunter around the floodplain below Macauley Butte and you will learn how to identify native shrubs, trees and lichens using a variety of techniques. The class starts at 1 p.m.