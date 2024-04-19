Out and About: Kyiyo Powwow, 420 Block Party, Clark Fork River cleanup

MISSOULA — It’s going to be another beautiful spring weekend in Montana, so let’s help you make it a great one with Out and About.

The Annual Kyiyo Powwow kicks off Friday at the University of Montana. Join Native Americans from across the country in dance, song, and storytelling. There are three grand entrances – Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday is also 4-20, and that means the fifth annual 420 Block Party kicks off in Missoula. There will be food trucks, art displays, and live music. Caras Park is sure to be packed for this one, and please enjoy the day responsibly.

The show, the annual Clark Fork River cleanup will take place Sunday morning. Meet at Caras Park at 9 a.m. to join hundreds of other volunteers in making sure our water is clean ahead of spring runoff. There will be a fun BBQ at the end for all the workers.