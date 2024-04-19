Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Volunteers sought for annual Clark Fork River cleanup in Missoula

The Clark Fork River Coalition is looking for volunteers to help with the annual river cleanup event in Missoula.
Clark Fork River Downtown
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 13:33:34-04

MISSOULA — Montana is known across the world for its crystal-clear streams of trout fishing, and the Clark Fork River in Missoula is beloved by people who live here – some of whom work hard to clean it up and keep it clean.

People can volunteer on Sunday, April 21, 2024, to help out the Clark Fork River Coalition (CFC) with the annual cleanup. Volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Caras Park for a brief safety meeting before splitting up to cover the river.

From the Sha-Ron fishing access site to Kelly Island, hundreds of volunteers can pick up thousands of pounds of trash out of the river. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. All you need to bring is some weather-appropriate clothing and shoes.

CFC Executive Director Karen Knudsen says it feels great to protect the river and be a part of the community.

“I would say there is a lot of civic pride about the Clark Fork River. The river cleanup taps into that community spirit and it’s just a fun and satisfying way to give back to a river that we all love.”

In addition to having a clean river to enjoy, there will be a BBQ for volunteers following the cleanup.

More local news from KPAX
Closing Arguments

Crime and Courts

Deliberations begin for man accused of running over MHP trooper near Eureka

MTN News
10:49 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Missoula YMCA

Missoula County

52nd annual YMCA Riverbank Run coming up in Missoula

Emily Brown
10:03 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Fatal Bigfork Fire

Western Montana News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lake County house fire

MTN News
9:35 AM, Apr 19, 2024
ANDY MARTINEZ.jpg

Missoula County

New plant nursery offering better options for spring gardening in Missoula

Claire Peterson
8:53 AM, Apr 19, 2024
Evergreen sidewalk groundbreaking

Flathead County

Evergreen Schools celebrates groundbreaking of long-awaited sidewalks

Kiana Wilson
3:45 PM, Apr 18, 2024
gallatin fatal april 17.jpg

Montana News

Belgrade man dies after crash in Gallatin County crash

MTN News
3:26 PM, Apr 18, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader