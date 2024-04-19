Volunteers sought for annual Clark Fork River cleanup in Missoula

MISSOULA — Montana is known across the world for its crystal-clear streams of trout fishing, and the Clark Fork River in Missoula is beloved by people who live here – some of whom work hard to clean it up and keep it clean.

People can volunteer on Sunday, April 21, 2024, to help out the Clark Fork River Coalition (CFC) with the annual cleanup. Volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Caras Park for a brief safety meeting before splitting up to cover the river.

From the Sha-Ron fishing access site to Kelly Island, hundreds of volunteers can pick up thousands of pounds of trash out of the river. Pre-registration is preferred, but not required. All you need to bring is some weather-appropriate clothing and shoes.

CFC Executive Director Karen Knudsen says it feels great to protect the river and be a part of the community.

“I would say there is a lot of civic pride about the Clark Fork River. The river cleanup taps into that community spirit and it’s just a fun and satisfying way to give back to a river that we all love.”

In addition to having a clean river to enjoy, there will be a BBQ for volunteers following the cleanup.