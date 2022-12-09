Out and About: Lots of holiday fun on tap in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

The time has come to share the magic of Christmas with your children! The annual Teddy Bear Tea Party in the Garden City Room on the sixth floor of the First Interstate Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:30. Children are invited to dress up and bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal to this magical holiday tea party while they enjoy music, stories, and a holiday craft.

Enjoy the holiday swing set put on by the UM Jazz Band. The event begins Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Zootown Arts Community Center. Holiday Big Band favorites are sure to get the family dancing. Fun activities are planned for elders and young folks alike. The morning show is free and open to all!

Shop and discover a curated collection of local and regional artists at the Missoula Holiday Made Fair on Sunday, Dec. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the University of Montana. You can expect to see everything from affordable, functional works of art to fine heirloom pieces at the show.