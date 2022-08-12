Out and About: Missoula rodeo, farm bike tour, bird watching

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you “Out and About.”

Watch the Missoula Stampede PRCA Rodeo Parade of Champions at the Western Montana Fair this weekend. There's a different performance every night! Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $20.

Take your bike on an adventure this weekend for the fourth annual Bike to Barns event. Explore local farms and flavors on a self-guided bike tour through Missoula’s Orchard Homes, Target Range and Big Flat neighborhoods. Tickets start at $35.

Join Five Valleys Audubon Society for its next Town Bound Birding! Their next event will be at the Maclay Flat Nature Trail this Sunday starting at 8 a.m. You'll walk the unpaved trails looking for white-breasted nuthatches, brown creepers, northern shovelers and more.