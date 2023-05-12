Out and About: Mother's Day weekend features a lot to do

Here are a few ideas to get you out and about as we look ahead to the weekend.

Missoula’s riverside trail systems are a great place to enjoy nature and birds. Spend Saturday morning biking with a biologist and birdwatching along the Kim Williams Trail. Meet at the Montana Natural History Center with your bike ready to go from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project is hosting a Knife and Tool Sharpening Workshop. Join their instructors to learn how to properly maintain your kitchen and hunting knives, pruners, and more. With these fundamental skills of using oil stones and belt grinders, you’ll leave feeling confident to sharpen on your own. This workshop will include instruction and also lots of hands-on practice. The workshop starts at noon. It's $40 for non-members and $20 for members.

The Bitterroot National Forest is offering a series of free walks. On Saturday, May 13 is the Wildflower Walk. Join Naturalist Deborah Goslin on a wildflower walk near Stevensville for early spring flowers, from 9:30 am to 12 p.m. Expect a walk up to 1 mile.

The 34th annual Family Forestry Expo takes place on Saturday. The activities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Trumbull Creek Experimental Forest between Columbia Falls and Whitefish. Click here to learn more about the activities and view a schedule of events.

Sunday is Mother's Day! Celebrate with your mom or favorite person this Sunday and make a project together! The Clay Studio of Missoula will be putting on some hand- building fun with custom flowerpots that will be decorated and glazed! The event will go from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Clay Studio.