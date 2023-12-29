Out and About: Ringing in the new year in Western Montana

MISSOULA — This week's Out and About events are all about celebrating the end of 2023 and the beginning of the new year.

Arts Missoula presents "Missoula on Main and Beyond" from Noon until Midnight on Sunday. There will be over 30 events around Missoula for youngsters and elders. There are free and ticketed activities. Visit https://missoulaonmain.org/ for details.

Head on over to the YMCA's free New Year's Eve Bash on Sunday! The Missoula Y will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and you can enjoy a special lineup of your favorite group fitness classes, prizes, raffles, local goodies, and more. The Y will also be offering a $0 enrollment fee for all new members. You don't need to be a member to enjoy the New Year's Eve bash.

If you are looking for a refreshing start to the New Year head on to the Polar Plunge at The Raven in Bigfork. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the plunge happens at 2 p.m. Come participate or just watch the fun.

Council Grove State Park near Missoula will host a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day. The three-mile roundtrip hike will start at 11 a.m. on January 1, 2024, and end at approximately 1 p.m. Hikers should meet at Council Gove State Park, which is located at 11249 Mullan Road, just before 11 a.m.

New Year’s Day is all about resolutions and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has organized a day full of events to help you get started. This year, FWP Region One in the Flathead is trading out its annual Battle of the Boots for a new First Day Expedition and Hike. The First Day Hike takes place on January 1, 2024, from sunup to sundown.