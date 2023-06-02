Out and About: Summer safety, homestead tour, pinball tournament

MISSOULA — With the weekend ahead it's time to take you out and about.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, get prepared for summer of activities by ensuring your safety. Missoula In Motion in conjunction with St. Patrick Hospital is hosting its annual affordable helmet sale at the Clark Fork Market. Helmets are $11 for all sizes including toddler helmets.

Crews across the Flathead Valley will work on Saturday to mend damaged trails, work on drainage systems, clean up trash and cut back the foliage. There will be trail cleanups in Whitefish, Columbia Falls as well as at Lone Pine State Park and the Foy’s to Blacktail Trails. All of the work parties are looking for more volunteers to join the cleanup.

Bring your friends and family to Moon-Randolph Homestead on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Explore the heritage apple orchard, root cellar and more at your own pace. You're encouraged to picnic, draw, write, play, and spend time at this unique, public, cultural site. Tours are free but donations are welcome!

On Sunday, get ready for the weekly pinball tournament at Oddpitch Brewing! Play some fun games on 10 pinball machines and enjoy a cold one starting at 4 p.m. Oddpitch Brewing is located at 1200 West Kent Street, Suite #103 in Missoula.

