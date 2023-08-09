Western Montana Fair kicks off in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Western Montana Fair kicked off Wednesday in Midtown Missoula.

No gate fees are charged to enter the fairgrounds and the 4-H and FFA, exhibit halls and all live music performances are also free.

Fees at the fair apply to parking, concessions, the carnival rides, and special events.

The Western Montana Fair runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is also a free barn dance every night at 9 p.m. during the Western Montana Fair.

Visit https://missoulafairgrounds.com/2023-schedule for additional information about the fair, as well as a schedule of events.