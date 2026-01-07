MISSOULA — In a world that feels divided sometimes, the arts can still pull us together. And this week, they're doing it right here in Western Montana.

Ballet Beyond Borders is celebrating 10 years, this time with its gala event in Missoula with a week of events and performances showcasing dozens of cultures united by one shared language: dance.

"I have to spell my name? Hi, I'm Radu. I'm from Transylvania and in my country, we never learn English by spelling things. I learned English from video games," said one of the international dancers who has traveled to Missoula for the festival.

Watch to learn more about Ballet Beyond Borders' 10th anniversary celebration:

Ballet Beyond Borders celebrates 10 years of unity through dance in Missoula

From the dance floor to in front of news cameras, performers have come from around the world to participate in Ballet Beyond Borders, the vision of Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre's Charlene Carey.

"This is an indication of a family that comes from all over the world with all different types of backgrounds and cultural misunderstandings, and they come together to understand each other," Carey said.

Some dancers are family by blood; others are family by choice who have been together for years. On stage, they push each other to be better.

"I think we test each other. He'll go do something, and I'll think, oh, I've got to step this up. Then I'll go do something and he'll go 'ooohh'!" said dancer Kasperthesaint.

Radu agreed, saying that the competitive spirit elevates everyone's performance.

"He's always leveling up, so when he's going on the stage, I can feel the energy from the backstage and the audience and they're going wild and crazy and I'll think dang! Now I have to do more! And it's always like, we pull up each other, which I feel like is amazing," Radu said.

Carey says there are layers to this festival, from the pure joy of dance to deeper questions about how we connect with the world across every barrier.

"It's the ultimate payoff to have artists who are not just feeding off themselves but each other," Carey said.

Watch previous coverage: Ballet Beyond Borders brings international dancers back to Missoula

Ballet Beyond Borders brings international dancers back to Missoula

"Ballet Beyond Borders has picked and chosen artists from all around the world, and we're able to fill the family as we go," Kasperthesaint said.

The week includes master classes, mentorships and big-name guests, including Vincent Paterson, who has choreographed for Michael Jackson and Madonna.

They dance for hope, loss and rebirth — stories only movement can tell.

Back in Missoula for Saturday's gala performance, they'll be sharing their gifts and message of understanding with the world.

"If you guys haven't been to BBB, come to BBB and you'll understand what we're talking about," Kasperthesaint said.

There are opportunities for the public to watch and engage. Tickets to Saturday’s Gala at the Dennison Theater are available online here.