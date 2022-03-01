Get A Pattern To Crochet Or Knit A Bunny Hat For Easter

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Spring arrives in a few weeks! The flowers and trees will bloom, and it’s the season of all the baby animals making their appearance, including those adorable bunnies. And, with Easter on the horizon, we found some inspiration for a cute gift idea for the little ones in your life. Get out your crochet hooks and knitting needles, because you won’t be able to resist stitching this collection of bunny ear hats!

Whether you have a child in your family or even an adult who loves cozy wearables, there’s a bunny hat pattern here for you. All of these crochet and knitting patterns come from Etsy creators who offer instantly downloadable patterns, so you can get hopping on your gifts right away.

Let’s start with the littlest bunny patterns. From the PrettyDarnAdorable Esty Shop, this is a crochet pattern for a floppy bunny hat and diaper cover. We’re not sure if we love the ears or the pink cottontail the most! You get both patterns for only $4.99 and the hat pattern can be worked for everyone from newborns to adults. It’s a beginner-level project that uses super bulky yarn, so it should come together quickly.

If you’re looking to use up some of your yarn collection, then consider this simple but precious Easter Bunny hat crochet project from Esty shop ChummyMummyDevon. This pattern is perfect for hats from newborn sizes up to about age 3. It costs $2.13 as a digital download and is written in standard American crochet terms with a British table for conversions.

For the older kids (and kids at heart) there are a few options to stitch together, as well. First, there’s this Anthropologie-inspired knit bunny hat pattern from Esty shop KnitsByAmandaBrown. Available for $5.50, this knitting pattern can be used to make a hat for newborns, babies and kids with a 17 to 21-inch head circumference. It comes with video tutorials for each step of the project as well!

Finally, we have a pattern just for the grown-ups, because who says all the fun stuff has to be for kids? Etsy shop NerdyHooksByLaura has this fabulous lop bunny hat crochet pattern on sale for only $3! Inspired by the creator’s favorite rabbit breed, the Holland lop, this long-eared hat is an ideal pattern for beginning stitchers. The instantly downloadable pattern has the full materials list and is written with easy-to-understand directions.

There’s plenty of time to knit or crochet one (or more) of these beautiful bunny hats for friends, family members or even yourself before Easter, which takes place on April 17 this year. Grab your yarn and other equipment and have some fun!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.