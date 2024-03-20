Watch Now
NewsPositively Montana

Actions

2 Bitterroot schools raise $2,000 for Loads of Dignity

Corvallis officially took home the trophy, beating out their challenger Florence, but the real winner is Loads of Dignity.
Coin Drive
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 13:33:22-04

MISSOULA — We recently brought you the story of two Bitterroot schools competing to raise the most money for a local charity.

Corvallis officially took home the trophy, beating out their challenger Florence.

The two schools raised just over $2,000 for Loads of Dignity, a non-profit that helps community members in need by offering free laundry and shower services.

During the coin drive, kids learned about the importance of compassion and helping their neighbors.

Loads of Dignity shared their appreciation in a social media post saying thank you to the students, teachers, and families who participated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

Positively Montana
Do you know somebody who is doing good or making a difference in their community? Our Positively Montana team would like to hear about them. Please fill out the form below to let us know about positive things happening in Montana.