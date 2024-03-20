2 Bitterroot schools raise $2,000 for Loads of Dignity

MISSOULA — We recently brought you the story of two Bitterroot schools competing to raise the most money for a local charity.

Corvallis officially took home the trophy, beating out their challenger Florence.

The two schools raised just over $2,000 for Loads of Dignity, a non-profit that helps community members in need by offering free laundry and shower services.

During the coin drive, kids learned about the importance of compassion and helping their neighbors.

Loads of Dignity shared their appreciation in a social media post saying thank you to the students, teachers, and families who participated.