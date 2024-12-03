Bigfork students shop for Christmas gifts to surprise loved ones

BIGFORK — Some Bigfork students are helping Santa out by getting presents for their families.

Bigfork Elementary School and Bigfork Middle School students have had the opportunity to Christmas shop at a PTA-run Santa Shoppe for over 20 years.

The annual event is put on by parent volunteers and PTA members.

“The kids are just so excited on Christmas morning to give you that gift. They're just so proud. They're smiling, and they bring it to you like, here's your present, Mommy. And I couldn't do that any other way, so that's why I'm here, doing this for the kids, because just the joy and how proud they are of themselves, if they can give you that present on Christmas morning,” said Rachel Malison, organizer of this year’s Santa Shoppe.

The event is special because it brings elementary and middle school students together with the older kids helping young shoppers and wrapping the gifts.

“But it's really fun when I get my friends to help me shop because my mom's here right now and she can't look but my friend, she's helping me shop for her. It’s really fun,” said Bigfork Elementary School student Emberlyn Rosenbaum.

The gifts at Santa Shoppe are affordably priced so students can get presents such as hats, socks, fishing lures, bath essentials and much more without spending too much. For students who can’t afford gifts, the PTA provides money through ‘Santa Bucks’ so all students can participate.

“That's really special to us too, that you know, a family that might not get the presence is able to do that because we can help them shop too,” said Malison.

While it’s a fun activity for the students and a special treat for parents. “And they're really surprised. Most of the time,” said Rosenbaum.

It’s also a learning activity.

“So a lot of helping them understand what the prices are. We have everything marked with star stickers and price sheets on the wall so we can help explain how much they have, we talk about math. So, yeah, it's a little crazy, a little hectic, but it's fun,” said Malison.