Flathead High School automotive teacher receives national recognition

KALISPELL — It was cause for celebration Tuesday morning at Flathead High School in Kalispell as automotive teacher Rob Hunter took center stage.

“It’s crazy seeing that a small town like us in Kalispell is getting recognition around the world, it’s just super cool to see that,” said Flathead High School student Cole Butler.

Hunter was one of 25 teachers across the country and the only teacher in Montana to receive the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. He earned a $50,000 check, with $35,000 going directly to his school program.

“It totally caught me off guard, took me several minutes to get my composure back, never had that much attention in my life,” said Hunter.

Hunter has taught automotive for 29 years, spending the last 24 years at Flathead High School, “It’s been an awesome career, and I love all the things that I’ve been able to see my students do when they get out of here.”

The award is given annually to advanced skilled trade educators in public high schools across the country.

Hunter’s students work together to rebuild car engines and tackle complex automotive issues.

“He like respects you he doesn’t treat you like you’re a kid, he kind of lets you go off on your own, but he will still come and check and make sure you’re doing everything right with your motor, he treats you like an adult," said Flathead High School student Daemon Leaming.

Leaming and Butler were two of dozens of Hunter’s students to surprise him with the award.

Butler said Hunter has helped him grow as he moves through high school.

“When you’re a freshman and sophomore it’s more about like just see what I like but when you get older, and you start getting ready for life he definitely helps you along with that.”

Hunter’s reach goes beyond the classroom as hundreds of his students have gone on to have professional careers in the automotive industry.

“It’s definitely a career in the back of my pocket, if not anything it’s nice to have several different backup plans to be able to go and do stuff, and this is my project I’m doing a bunch a stuff with this car here for this year for him and it’s teaching me a lot about I mean just patience and all sorts of things,” said Butler.

Hunter hopes his automotive classes continue at Flathead High School long after he’s finished teaching.

“I know that they’re few and far between, so as we look into what does it take to make things keep going, it’s going to take outside support and that’s what’s happening here,” said Hunter.