Fundraiser planned to help Special Olympics athletes in St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS — The Special Olympics State summer games are coming up in May where athletes around the state head to Billings for their chance to compete.

One of those teams comes from Saint Ignatius and the athletes say they're hoping an upcoming carnival can help make their dreams come true.

On a perfect morning in the shadow of the Mission Mountains, cheers from a competitive game of Bocce ball echo across the field.

The young athletes make up one of the largest teams in school history.

“If you watch them, it just brings joy and warmth to your heart, or at least to my heart it does,” Special Olympics coordinator Diana Girsh told MTN.

Seventh grade student Grady has been involved with Special Olympics for more than a year. He likes hoops.

“You know, playing basketball I did get six points. One day. On those days, I was really good!” Grady said.

It's the kind of confidence one can get from competition — but as we hear so often in the Games, there is so much more. that.

“You can be with your friends. You can compete with other schools,” athlete Lita Bourdon said.

“It’s pretty fun. You get to travel and stuff,” noted athlete Jackson. “When we went to Helena we went to these places where we got to see cool stuff and learn about it."

Jill Valley/MTN News A fundraiser for the Special Olympics will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 23, 2024, at the Saint Ignatius Community Center.

The volunteers and the partners get as much out of this as the athletes do.

“It’s just such a heartwarming experience to watch the athletes do the best that they can,” Paraprofessional Virginia Dally said.

The team is hosting a community carnival in Saint Ignatius on Saturday, March 23, 2024, to help pay for the summer games this May.

“All the proceeds will be donated to our Special Olympics team. Trying to come up with uniforms and make our way to Billings. We really just want the community to come out and have fun with us and see what so Special Olympics is all about,” Girsh explained. “They’re all winners, it doesn’t matter, they’re all winners”

The fundraiser for the Special Olympics takes place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Saint Ignatius Community Center. There will be prizes, games, face painting, food, a raffle and more.