Kalispell bike relay raises money for Montana youth impacted by medical hardships

KALISPELL - More than 200 people came together for a community fundraising event at Glacier High School in Kalispell over the weekend riding stationary bikes for a great cause.

A total of 20 teams participated in Logan Health’s bike relay event which raised more than $100,000 for Montana youth impacted by medical hardships.

Teams took turns riding stationary bikes for up to six hours with distances being recorded on computers in real time.

Logan Health Foundation President Joe McClafferty said funds raised go directly to families needing money for travel and home modifications not covered by health insurance.

He hopes the fundraising event picks up traction and expands into more cities across Montana.

“We want to expand into other towns, we would like for every community in Montana to be hosting something like this, now that we’ve seen it we understand how it works, we want to grow this thing, to like I said $1 million a year is our goal that we want to try to achieve and I think that’s possible, I think Montanan’s have it in them.”

McClafferty said funds raised will be distributed to families in need all across the state.

