Lake County cancer support organization seeks volunteers

POLSON — Cheerful Heart Incorporated is a nonprofit organization that provides free non-medical services for Lake County residents dealing with cancer.

This includes transportation to and from doctor's appointments, grocery delivery, pet care and so much more.

Cheerful Heart Incorporated volunteers visit the Oncology Clinic at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson each Tuesday morning, providing free soup and support for cancer patients and their families.

“Some of those patients are just coming in for blood work, checking, but the majority of them are people who are getting chemotherapy,” said Cheerful Heart Volunteer Coordinator Barbara Morin.

Morin has been volunteering with the nonprofit for 16 years, “I am a cancer survivor, a two-time cancer survivor, so I have a real affection for these people and for what they’re going through.”

Morin and her team at Cheerful Heart try to simplify the day-to-day activities for cancer patients so they can focus on their treatment.

They run errands for patients and often keep them company during appointments and provide free transportation to and from the hospital.

“For people who might be getting radiation either in Kalispell or Missoula that’s five days a week, and so if they can’t get help through the hospital then we need to set up rides for a week.”

Currently, Cheerful Heart has less than 10 volunteers, Morin said ideally that number would be more than doubled.

“Right now, I’ve got three volunteers who are injured, they have either fallen or done something, so now I have even fewer volunteers.”

Morin said volunteer roles can vary depending on age and skill set.

“You know some don’t do this soup serving at the clinic but they will drive someone so there are certain things some people will do and other things they won’t do."

Polson resident Pam McCrumb has been spending time at the hospital as her husband goes through cancer treatments. She’s thankful for the ongoing support from Cheerful Heart.

“Being a positive force in welcoming us, making us feel served and making us feel loved and it’s just a wonderful thing to have volunteers, and I sure hope that somebody comes out and volunteers in our community,” said McCrumb.

Those who would like to volunteer for Cheerful Heart can find more information here or email cheartinc@gmail.com.