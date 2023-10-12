Loads of Dignity helps those in need access laundry services

HAMILTON — Doing laundry can seem like a chore that never ends or a boring task that we don't even think about.

However, some people don't have easy access to laundry machines or simply can't afford to clean their clothes.

That's why Stephanie Jackson of Hamilton started Loads of Dignity.

Jackson told MTN that one day she was groveling about walking feet feet to her laundry machines.

At that moment, Jackson realized that it was a privilege to have machines in her home.

After, Jackson reached out to a local laundromat and got her organization started.

Loads of Dignity now helps the homeless and unhoused or low-income neighbors do their laundry.

Jackson believes clean clothes and home goods contribute to self-confidence.

"We had these one brothers that ran out to their car because that's where they lived and just curled up with blankets or their PJs because it smelled so good," Jackson detailed.

Loads of Dignity recently started using a new laundromat in Hamilton.

Fast 'N Fluffy opened this October and has every machine for laundry needs.

Using community donations, the program works with the laundromat to provide detergent, fabric softener, hygiene bags, and quarters.

They want to make sure that doing laundry doesn't take funds away from gas or food.

Since Loads of Dignity provides all the necessities for washing clothes, they're always in need of donations.

Jackson shared, "We need the community. But we're really lucky. They embrace us and support us and encourage us. That's what makes it worth it."

They are working to get the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation Challenge Grant. Loads of Dignity has six months to raise $10,000 and the foundation will then match.

Jackson said having $20,000 would be an extremely amazing opportunity and would exponentially help the community.

To donate, go to Loads of Dignity's paypal or send in funds to P.O. Box 809, Hamilton MT, 59840.